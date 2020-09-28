The Lo’ Down: NeNe Leakes Slams Andy Cohen & Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

NeNe Leakes isn’t happy with Andy Cohen or Wendy Williams after the two discussed her Real Housewives of Atlanta departure on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday.

“Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS,” Leakes, 52, tweeted on Sunday. She then added, “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings.”

That’s not the only drama that was stirred up over the weekend. Lore’l fills you in on all the drama in the reality world as the explosive Cabernet combat between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard was shown on The Real Housewives of Potomac and people are picking sides.

Lastly, Kevin Durant defends the Houston Rockets player who was kicked out the bubble, and Beyoncé does something for a sick fan that proves once again why we all hail the QUEEN!

