Jennifer Lopez to Be Honored at ‘E!’s People’s Choice Awards’

Jennifer Lopez is preparing to receive another huge award.

She will be honored with The People’s Icon award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

E! News exec Jen Neal said, Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time. For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with ‘The People’s Icon of 2020.

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air on Sunday, November 15 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.