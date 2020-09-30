Kanye West Allegedly Owes Big Sean $3 Million

During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne provided some insight into Kanye West’s business relationship with Big Sean.

While Kanye is busy calling out the record industry for unfair contracts, ownership of masters, etc., Charlamagne called out Kanye for owing millions of dollars to Big Sean.

Charlamagne said, I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money and he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back.

Since Kanye announced he was giving back the 50 percent share he takes from his artists’ masters, Charlamagne broke down the deal. He said, Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million, Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties, and Kanye wouldn’t agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam…Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean.

The point of Charlamagne sharing that info was to encourage Blacks with the power to do right by their own people.