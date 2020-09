A company bussing kids to school in Scotland is threatening to call police on students who “flout the rules” on masks.

BBC reports First Bus officials sent a strongly worded letter to schools across Glasgow.

Drivers report kids don the masks when asked, but quickly remove them when they think they aren’t being watched.

Government guidelines dictate that all kids over the age of 5 wear masks on busses.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: