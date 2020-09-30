Lil Baby Plans to Avoid Politics and Stick to the Music

Rapper Lil Baby has had a change of heart when it comes to politics.

When George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the rising rapper dropped the track The Bigger Picture in May.

The song also gained more traction following the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police in his hometown of Atlanta. The lyrics at that time, You can’t fight fire with fire, I know, but at least we can turn up the flames some, made the song somewhat of an anthem.

Initially, Lil Baby offered to work on police reform with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. However, now he wants to avoid politics altogether.

He told GQ magazine, The more I’m seeing what’s up with all that s##t, the more I’m like, ‘Let me back up off politics. I don’t want to be no Malcolm X or Martin Luther (King)…. I stuck my nose in it. I’m good on that.