Talk show host Wendy Williams wants Kanye West to walk away from his presidential bid.

On Watch What Happens Live, Wendy says she doesn’t think the rapper should be running for prez as a member of his own birthday party.

Many might agree with Wendy due to Kanye’s recent erratic behavior.

According to Wendy, Kanye needs to sit down, be well, figure out his life, and take care of his health.

In addition, Wendy thinks Kim Kardashian should rid herself of Kanye.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: