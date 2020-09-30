Is French Montana and Doja Cat a Couple?

Is French Montana and Doja Cat boo’d up?

Well, the Unforgettable rapper and the Say So hitmaker were seen kicking it with some friends on a yacht in a video.

One of their friends was behind the camera when it landed on French, who was all smiles for the camera. Then the camera panned to Doja, who was playfully on her phone and then stuck her tongue out to take a selfie.

The video has everyone speculating about their possible relationship.

One person wrote, He bouta pat her Cat next.

Another person said, They all FCK each other!

Someone else commented, Told y’all she doesn’t like black men, hahaha!

