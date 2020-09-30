Preventing a repeat of the first debate

Can a repeat of Tuesday night’s chaotic presidential debate be avoid?

The Commission on Presidential Debates said Wednesday it’s considering format changes.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” a statement on the CPD website read Wednesday.

The Commission also thanked moderator Chris Wallace for his “professionalism and skill,” adding that the CPD “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

Trump and Biden are scheduled to spar again October 15.

