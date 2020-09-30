Pharrell Williams Sells Striking Beverly Hills Mansion

Grammy-winning artist Pharrell Williams has another reason to be Happy. He sold his striking mansion in Beverly Hills for $14 million!

The singer, rapper, producer, and fashion designer bought the house from media mogul Tyler Perry two years ago for $15.6 million.

Initially, Pharrell put the house up for sale back in the spring for $16.95 million. But in this pandemic, he was happy to unload it.

The house is 17,000 square feet with indoor fountains, a series of koi ponds, waterfalls, 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across three stories, gallery white walls, a chef’s kitchen, a sculptural staircase, tennis court, grotto-style swimming pool, and much more!

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: