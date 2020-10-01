For The Culture: Busta Rhymes Explains Why Missy Elliot Would Be His Choice For A VERZUZ Battle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

With one of the most recognizable voices in hip-hop, it was going to be hard for Busta Rhymes on ‘The Masked Singer‘. After an entertaining performance, the costumed celeb was revealed to be none other than Busta Rhymes.

He joined us on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack to talk about the entire experience, how he ended up in the ‘Dragon’ costume, and though he says he’s ready for any opponent in a VERZUZ battle, he explains why Missy Elliot would be the best competition for him to face. Swizz & Timbaland, we need to make this happen!

