Jeezy Confirms If He’s Married Or Engaged, Talks New Single ‘Back,’ New Talk Show, + More

Jeezy checked in with the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk about his latest single. After a break from putting out music, the Snowman is back literally and figuratively. His latest Single “Back” featuring Yo Gotti welcoming the South Carolina rapper back to the music industry.

The reality is Jeezy hasn’t been any where when it comes to the entertainment industry. The Rapper has been in a high profile relationship with “The Real” Co-host Jeannie Mai. He also just struck a new TV show with Fox Soul called “Worth A Conversation.” Where he’s taking all that he’s learned and giving it to the people. Jeezy also talked about this years election and why we have to get out and vote as a community for our future. To watch the interview above.

He put on a ring on! Rapper Young Jeezy and The Real host Jeannie Mai are engaged! According to People, Jeezy was planning to pop the question during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Thanks to the coronavirus, that trip was cancelled, but Jeezy wouldn’t be detoured. He planned a romantic Vietnamese proposal at home. “Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep tells PEOPLE. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.” Jeannie and Jeezy have been dating since 2018. The duo instantly became a favorite among celebrity power couples. Not only do they seem to genuinely enjoy one another’s company, they are fashion forward as a unit. From the moment the officially announced their relationship in all-white matching outfits, they’ve been slaying their way to the alter.

