Waka Flocka has leveled up in a way that few of his Rap peers will ever have. He has received a very unique distinction that he will for cherish for the rest of his life.

As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop the Atlanta native is now a doctor. While he can’t diagnose your medical issues the new title speaks to work out in the field. On Saturday, October 3 he received an honorary doctorate degree in philanthropy and humanitarianism. The Bible Institute Of America Theological Seminary gave the “No Hands” rapper honor in front of small crowd including his friends and family.

According to the press release the man born Juaquin James Malphurs was given the qualification based on his charity in the last couple of years. Earlier this year he publicly dedicated himself to mental health advocacy and suicide prevention in honor of his brother KayO who took his life back in 2013. “I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!!” he tweeted. “Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!!”

I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!! Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!! — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) May 26, 2020

You can see some footage from the ceremony below.

Photo: Prince Williams

Waka Flocka Receives Honorary Doctorate For His Community Work was originally published on hiphopwired.com

