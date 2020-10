Comedian B. Simone has a thing for rappers.

Now that she is finally done with rapper DaBaby, she has her eyes on rapper Meek Mill.

Meek Mill commented on a post about women hooking up with men who already have two baby mamas, noting that the third time will not be a charm.

Simone slid in her comment which said, I’ll be the 3rd BM if I can be the 1st wife, followed by a double-heart emoji.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: