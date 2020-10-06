Rick Ross Gets Called Out for Rocking Fake Louis Vuitton

Is Rick Ross faking his fashion? Well, a few fashion IG accounts prove that he is!

Earlier this week, those fashion IG accounts put Rozay on blast.

In an image posted on Instagram, Ross is wearing a Louis Vuitton backpack and carrying two Louis Vuitton duffle bags. In addition, he’s wearing Louis Vuitton silk shorts and sneakers.

Next to his image is a real Louis Vuitton backpack and a real Louis Vuitton duffle bag with the differences circled! Yep, Ross is faking it.

One Twitter user said, Why Rick Ross got clocked for wearing fake Louis Vuitton? Another person chimed in with, Not Rick Ross getting caught with fake Louis Vuitton, followed by several crying laughing emojis.

