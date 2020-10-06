Will Smith’s Family Receives Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award

Congratulations to Will Smith and his family on receiving the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award from his children.

Robin’s kids Zelda, Cody, and Zak present the award every year through the non-profit Bring Change to Mind.

The Smiths put out a video on YouTube accepting the award since COVID makes things awkward for people to get together.

“From one genie family to another, thanks for sharing your phenomenal cosmic powers with the world,” said Williams’ son Zak about the award.

