AMC Entertainment has decided to keep most of its theaters open for business despite other movie companies closing their doors.

At this time, AMC is able to keep its doors open after making a deal with Universal Pictures for their new films.

Right now, 80% of AMC theaters are open and more theaters are open overseas.

Cineworld, who owns Regal, announced that they were closing theater doors.

