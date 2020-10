All you fashion-forward people get your wallet ready, Bathing Ape has just announced a partnership with Drake’s OVO.

Before you get too hyped, no much more information was given except that the two were teaming up and a post on Instagram showed the two logos together.

If you remember, back in August there were pictures of what could be if the two were to team up.

The sneak peek didn’t limit itself to clothes there were also phone cases and more.

