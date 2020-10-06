Doctors Say This is a ‘Key Sign’ of COVID

According to the British Association of Dermatologists, rashes are showing up on numerous COVID patients, making the symptom a “key sign.”

Via the Covid Sympton Study, 9% of those swabbed and tested listed having symptoms of rashes on the body, fingers, and toes.

While not on the CDC’s official list of symptoms, UK dermatologists say that WHO lists rashes and skin discolorations on skin as symptoms for months.

Dr. Tanya Bleiker, President of the British Association of Dermatologists, says, “The association between certain rashes and Covid-19 has become increasingly clear, and being able to recognise these is crucial for reducing the spread of the disease.”

