Mary J. Blige Believes Black People Will Be ‘Be Stronger In the Future

Mary J. Blige was interviewed by Garage and was asked about the state of Black America. When asked what the future looks like for Black and Latino people Mary stated:

“It’s serious right now, and there is some change being made because we have been making the change,” says Mary. “The dream was to be treated equally because we have to live on this earth with everyone else. So I guess the future would be for everyone to be treated as an equal. For Black people to be treated like people, and not animals and being slaughtered.”

Mary ended the conversation with a positive message, “We’ll be stronger. We’ll be stronger in the future because we’re already strong people. We’ll be much wiser.”

