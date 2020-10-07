LeBron James Wears Kobe Bryant Shirt to Game 4 of NBA Finals

More than eight months after his tragic death, Kobe Bryant’s presence could be felt at Game 4 of the NBA Finals — thanks to Bryant’s former Olympic teammate LeBron James.

All eyes were on James as he entered the Orlando arena Tuesday, sporting a T-shirt that featured a picture of the fallen NBA legend. The shirt was inscribed with, “More than Ever with Love.”

Although James signed with the Lakers two years after Bryant retired, the pair played together in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and remained close friends afterward. Following Bryant’s death in January, James delivered an emotional tribute at the Staples Center when the grieving Lakers resumed play.

