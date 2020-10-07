Kim Kardashian West Said Caring for COVID-Positive Kanye Was “So Scary”

Did you know that Kim Kardashian is also a nurse?

Not really, but she stepped into that role back in February when she nursed her hubby Kanye West back to health, following his battle with COVID-19.

Kim tells Grazia magazine that she had to restore him back to health all alone. She said, Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help. I had to go and change Kanye’s sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.

Kim also said, I’m the type of person that respects the process, that respects what’s going on in the world. Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way.

