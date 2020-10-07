Travis Scott Promises Fan A Brand New PS5

It looks like Travis Scott has been treated very well since his latest Cactus Jack collab with McDonald’s because the rapper is sharing the wealth!

Now before you get too happy, just know he isn’t sharing his $50 million net worth, but he is buying fans PS5.

Recently, A fan tweeted the Cactus Jack artist saying, “aye Travis, I lost my PS5, could you hook it up?”

The rapper, who recently scored a No. 1 song on the hot 100 for his collab with M.I.A, responded, “That I can make happen!!!.”

The funny thing about all of this is that the lucky fan got lucky trolling.

He couldn’t have lost the console because it hasn’t even hit stores yet.

Sony confirmed that the PS5 releases in all stores on November 12th.

This isn’t the first time that Travis has hooked his fans up with some freebies.

In 2017, the rapper gave a fan one of his iced out rings for rapping all of the lyrics to his song, ‘3500’ at a concert.

I guess we can all agree that it sure does pay off to be a Travis fan!