Who’s Cappin?! Lore’l Pulls The Receipts On Rapper Consequence [VIDEO]

Yesterday, rapper Consequence took to Twitter to address some old topics that he felt he needed to address, but while doing so, mentioned Lore’l in making his case.

So Lore’l brought the receipts today and had to address a few things he said this morning on #WhosCappin! If you missed how this whole topic came about, check out the old video from Love & Hip Hop that sparked this whole thing from years back.

Let us know your thoughts on the whole situation on our social media pages!

