Drake who is private when it comes to his son, shared some pictures from his son’s birthday.

Adonis is now 3 years old.

Drake shared a picture of a very happy Adonis with balloons around him and captioned it, Young Stunna.

He shared another photo of Adonis hugging his grandmother-Drake’s mom.

The pictures look like they were taken inside of Drake’s mansion.

