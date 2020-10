Rihanna was among the many happy Lakers fans Sunday night.

She posted a video of herself decked out wearing Lakers gear with Laker colored balloons around her belting out Queen’s We Are The Champions.

She captioned her video, if you ain’t on this time right now-bye. LeBron remains King. Lakers are the champions and Kobe is proud. AD thank you. Congratulations.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: