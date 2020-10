Big Sean was a guest on Fat Joe’s podcast.

Fat Joe asked him how much his advance was when he signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music label.

Kanye just signed me because he heard me rap. I had nothing going so my first advance was… I don’t even wanna say the number. It wasn’t a lot at all.

Fat Joe eventually got it out of him and it was $15,000.

Kanye has vowed to right his wrong and give G.O.O.D Music artists 50% share of their music and give back

