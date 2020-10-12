Why Is the Snowflake Emoji Trending?

Has someone sent you a snowflake emoji? Do you know what it means?

It started when Quavo participated in the how it started/how it’s going social media trend on Twitter.

He posted a screen shot of his first DM to now girlfriend, Saweetie.

He sent her a snowflake emoji in response to her single at the time, Icy Girl.

She responded with a noodle bowl emoji in response to the Migos single at the time, Stir Fry.

He then wrote, you so icy ima glacier boy.

She replied, what’s hannin then?

And of course the rest is history.

So if someone drops a snowflake emoji on you, it means they are interested in you.

