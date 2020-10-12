Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Why Is the Snowflake Emoji Trending?

Hip-Hop 103.9 Listen Live
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos

Source: Jose Estrada

Has someone sent you a snowflake emoji? Do you know what it means?

It started when Quavo participated in the how it started/how it’s going social media trend on Twitter.

He posted a screen shot of his first DM to now girlfriend, Saweetie.

He sent her a snowflake emoji in response to her single at the time, Icy Girl.

She responded with a noodle bowl emoji in response to the Migos single at the time, Stir Fry.

He then wrote, you so icy ima glacier boy.

She replied, what’s hannin then?

And of course the rest is history.

So if someone drops a snowflake emoji on you, it means they are interested in you.

Paris Nicole

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Trey Songz at Boom 103.9
57 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close