Shaquille O’Neal Says He Wouldn’t Do Dancing With the Stars

Can you imagine Shaquille O’Neal being on Dancing With The Stars?

Well, don’t hold your breath because he said it’s not going to happen.

I can’t do it; I wouldn’t do it now. I like being the innovator. If it was season one I would do it but I can’t do it in season two or beyond.

Previous NBA players who have danced on the series are Lamar Odom, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and this season, Charles Oakley.

Shaq commended Charles Oakley for staying in shape and dancing this season at the age of 56.

Unfortunately he was eliminated in Week #2.

Shaq also admitted he does not have the courage or discipline to do the show.

