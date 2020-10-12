Lakers Are NBA Champions After Bizarre Season

The L.A. Lakers are NBA champions after a season unlike any other.

The Lakers finished off the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night behind a triple-double from LeBron James – who was named Finals MVP after the game.

It’s the 4th championship win for LeBron and the 17th for the Lakers – tying them with the Celtics for the most titles in league history.

It caps off an NBA season that began nearly a full year ago, interrupted by a four-and-a-half-month break due to the pandemic. The season was also marked by the league’s embrace of social justice messaging after play resumed in late July in the ‘bubble’ at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

