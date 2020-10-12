Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Lakers Are NBA Champions After Bizarre Season

Hip-Hop 103.9 Listen Live
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (L) talks to teamma

Source: Vince Bucci / Getty

The L.A. Lakers are NBA champions after a season unlike any other.

The Lakers finished off the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night behind a triple-double from LeBron James – who was named Finals MVP after the game.

It’s the 4th championship win for LeBron and the 17th for the Lakers – tying them with the Celtics for the most titles in league history.

It caps off an NBA season that began nearly a full year ago, interrupted by a four-and-a-half-month break due to the pandemic.  The season was also marked by the league’s embrace of social justice messaging after play resumed in late July in the ‘bubble’ at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Paris Nicole

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Trey Songz at Boom 103.9
57 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close