Two Philadelphia police officers were caught on video repeatedly striking a young black teen and beating him with a baton. Allegedly the jumping occurred after the police officers found the teenager outside smoking.
Following the video, a man that goes by the Instagram name @majorchangetheworld found the police officers and had a conversation with them regarding the fight.
According to the Instagram post, sources have stated the young man that was beaten up had a gun on him.
According to Nogunzone, sources have stated the young man that was beaten up had a gun on him. More news to come as the story develops.
If this is infact true, does this change your sentiments toward how the police handled this situation? PLEASE answer with maturity and integrity as decent individuals. Screaming FUCK THE POLICE is much to easy to do at this point, damn near cowardice!!! Simply converse as @majorchangetheworld did in the previous 2 videos.
Philly Cops Caught On Video Jumping Black Teen, Brutally Beating Him Up was originally published on classixphilly.com