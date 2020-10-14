Lil Mop Top Drops Saved By The Bell Inspired Music Video For Newest Single

Lil Mop Top once again pushes the envelope dropping a music video for his latest song ‘Saved By The Beach‘. With the recent announcement that the classic TV show Saved By The Bell has a reboot on the way the Philly rapper tapped into his inner Mario Lopez. Mop Top flipped the Saved By The Bell concept in the music video and sprinkled a Lil whiz wit with it! Check out the full video below.

