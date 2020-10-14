Lil Uzi Vert Busted By Cops For Getting Into A Neighborhood Paintball Fight In Philly

Lil Uzi Vert sure knows how to have himself a good time, but this time he may have landed himself in trouble for having himself a little fun!

Recently, the rapper and his friends were detained for having a neighborhood paintball fight in North Philly.

Police arrived on the scene after residents made complaints about a group of people firing what appeared to be real guns out the window of a vehicle.

However, after checking the 26-year-old rapper’s car, police only retrieved 7 highly advanced paintball guns.

Before cops showed up, The “Futal Shuffle” rapper hopped on Instagram Live to show off one of his paintball guns that shot several rounds at once and even joked about the police showing up.

Uzi and his friends were later released and cited with tickets for their destructive behavior.

No word on what Uzi and his friends were fined for.