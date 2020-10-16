The King of Atlanta is back and he’s dropping a new album. T.I. stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva for the second time this year and he came with his new Album “The L.I.B.R.A..” The album with a double meaning standing for the fact that T.I. himself is a libra but also the fact that it’s an acronym “The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta.” The ATL rapper talked about his features saying that he decided to go with artists that he knew and felt like he could deliver for the rapper’s 11th studio album.

While T.I.’s been busy making music for his latest project, he shared with the Quick Silva Show that he does plan to go back on the “Friends and Family Hustle” with his family. He says he could go without unsolicited opinions on raising his children but he will start filming for the show soon. As if the “Top Back” rappers schedule isn’t already busy he’s started teaching his new course at Clark Atlanta called “The Business of Trap Music.” See the full interview to see how Professor Harris is really getting down!

T.I. Talks New Album “The L.I.B.R.A.,” Returning To TV, Teaching A College Course + More was originally published on kysdc.com

