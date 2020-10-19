The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo’ Down: Jennifer Lopez Faces Criticism For Calling Herself A ‘Black Girl From The Bronx’ [WATCH]

Hip-Hop 103.9 Listen Live

Some people are getting a little mixy with races in today’s Lo’ Down. Jennifer Lopez faces criticism for calling herself a “black girl from the Bronx” on a new Spanish song.  Some say she’s Afro-Latina, and some don’t agree, because when has J-Lo ever called herself Black?

In other news, social media users were in shock to see Ayesha Curry’s new hairdo when she posted an Instagram story post with blonde hair.

Listen to The Lo’ Down for more insane stories.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look

15 photos Launch gallery

Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look

Continue reading Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look

Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look

[caption id="attachment_917274" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty[/caption] Ayesha Curry has been quietly working on her own cookware and branding empire while her husband Stephen Curry has his own ventures, but what has folks chatty this moment involves her new look. Via social media, Mrs. Curry debuted a beautiful blonde hairstyle and Twitter is going up for her right now. Curry, a 33-year-old Canadian-American mom of three, splits her time between family life, running her kitchenware business, hosting television shows, and running a production company among other pursuits. On Instagram, Curry is usually seen in an array of looks and sweet family photos featuring her husband and their children, while also showing off her latest meals and wares. But it was a video of her displaying a freshly laid blonde look that has her currently trending on Twitter. For the most part, the comments have been positive and even humorous with some saying Mr. Curry is out with a whole new woman. Of course, there are a few negative nancies chiming in but we’re not sharing those. Check out the reaction to Ayesha Curry’s new hairstyle below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGgfrJIH1-g/

The Lo’ Down: Jennifer Lopez Faces Criticism For Calling Herself A ‘Black Girl From The Bronx’ [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close