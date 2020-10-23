NJ Artist Lem Turner Went From Being Homeless To Putting His Truth Out In His Music

New Jersey artist Lem Turner has been through hell and back, to say the least. This becomes very clear when hearing his latest project ‘sss’. The dark, cold R&B vibes give you a glimpse of how it feels to be in space. We got to catch up with Turner about his project, life, and his upbringing.

What does ‘sss’ mean?

“‘sss’ means seven smooth songs, it was a project I spent two years in the making to create it. I took my time on each song..music takes time and I wanted to make sure I put it all together correctly before I drop it.”

Talk to us about your upbringing

“I grew up in Sicklerville New Jersey. Growing up I music for a while since I was a little kid my parents were professional dancers. I use to perform a lot as a kid, coming in first in every talent show. My parents were into gospel music, Church every Sunday. Attending Church every weekend I found myself singing in the choir. They use to call me “Lil Michael Jackson”. Music has always been in my blood”

Have you always had this love for music?

“Honestly, I didn’t even want to do music at first. I was just into being an entrepreneur, building businesses. Music is something my parents forced me into..I kept getting better and better. After time my love for music became evident. Everyone around me would always say they see something special in me. Now I just create music for purpose and experience.”

Inspiration behind the project ‘sss’

“I have been in situations in my life where I was homeless. There was one moment in my life when I was like 13 or 14 I was staying in an abandoned house. We did not have electricity in there, no water or anything. I use to sleep on the top floor and there was a bed in there with no lights. The only lights that were in the house were coming from the street lights outside. The neighborhood kids knew how I was living and their families use to help out as much as they can. My mom left me at a young age and she later apologized for it. The reason why the music is so cold and dark is from the experiences I have gone through being homeless. I have even inherited the nickname “ice”. So this whole aura around my music comes from being in that abandoned house.”

One thing people don’t know about Lem Turner

“A lot of people assume that I am mean because of the content that is in my music and that I always look serious, but I’m really such a goofball. Anyone that personally knows me will tell you I’m the silliest goofiest person you would know. At the same time, I get why people think that because I definitely give off a more serious type of energy to people, but that is far from the truth.”

Any last words?

“Music is coming, visuals are coming, I just want to tell people music is a connection to you for the universe. Let the energy in the room just take you in the moment. If you are listening to music or to mine don’t think too much just let it connect.”

STREAM LEM TURNERS LATEST PROJECT ‘sss’ HERE

