Cops Kill Unarmed Black Teen Car Passenger In Suburban Chicago Shooting

An unarmed Black teen was killed and his girlfriend was critically wounded in a police shooting Tuesday night in suburban Chicago that has prompted more questions than answers. Marcellis Stinnette, 19, died in the shooting in the Illinois city of Waukegan that police claimed only happened because the car he was a passenger in reversed toward the officer who shot them. However, witnesses said the police officer hit them with his car before he opened fire.
In the end, another unarmed Black man lost his life and his family is demanding answers for an incident that at face value seems like it was completely preventable.
“This is just something that I see on the news or on TV and think it’ll never happen to me. Now I’m a victim of the same thing,” Zhanellis Banks, Stinnette’s sister, told News 4 Jax in Florida, where she lives. “My mother has lost her son. Another African-American family is broken.”
Stinnette’s girlfriend was identified as Tafara Williams, who is reportedly in her 20s and the mother of Stinnette’s young child.
The Associated Press reported that her mother said she and Stinnette “hadn’t done anything to provoke the shooting.”
Local news outlet the Press Herald reported that Williams “and a witness contend the officer rammed the vehicle she was driving and began shooting.”
The Waukegan Police Department issued a press release claiming that the car “fled” once an officer approached the vehicle. The press release never said why the officer approached the car. The press release said that a different police officer saw the car “moments later” and when he walked toward the car, “it began to reverse.”
That’s when the cop “fired his semi-automatic pistol, in fear for his safety,” the press release said.
Police did not recover a gun from the vehicle Stinnette and Williams were in.
Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim released a statement Thursday morning acknowledging the shooting and announcing his office would be investigating the incident.
“Once I have had the opportunity to review the entire investigation, I will make a determination regarding whether the officers violated any laws,” Nerheim said in part. “Should it be determined the officers violated a law, they will be criminally charged. If laws were not broken, I will write up a detailed statement that will completely review the facts, show the evidence, explain applicable laws, and give our reasoning for the final decision.”
The officers involved were wearing body cameras, but none of the footage has been released as of Thursday afternoon.
“At this point, I’ve cried all my tears,” Banks, Stinnette’s sister, added. “We’re ready for justice. we’re ready for reform. This can’t happen to another family.”
The families of Stinnette and Williams have planned a protest that will begin at the site of the shooting before marching to the Waukegan Police Department on Thursday, according to ABC 7 Chicago.
An online petition is demanding the arrest and firing of the officer who shot Stinnette.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To ‘Seek Justice For Breonna Taylor’
Voter Intimidation: Photo Shows Uniformed Cop Wearing Pro-Trump Mask At Miami Polling Place
88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Deon Kay1 of 88
2. Daniel Prude2 of 88
3. Damian Daniels3 of 88
4. Dijon Kizzee4 of 88
5. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 5 of 88
6. David McAtee6 of 88
7. Natosha “Tony” McDade7 of 88
8. George Floyd8 of 88
9. Yassin Mohamed9 of 88
10. Finan H. Berhe10 of 88
11. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 11 of 88
12. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 12 of 88
13. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 13 of 88
14. Terrance Franklin14 of 88
15. Miles HallSource:KRON4 15 of 88
16. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 16 of 88
17. William Green17 of 88
18. Samuel David Mallard, 1918 of 88
19. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 19 of 88
20. De’von Bailey, 1920 of 88
21. Christopher Whitfield, 3121 of 88
22. Anthony Hill, 2622 of 88
23. De'Von Bailey, 1923 of 88
24. Eric Logan, 5424 of 88
25. Jamarion Robinson, 2625 of 88
26. Gregory Hill Jr., 3026 of 88
27. JaQuavion Slaton, 2027 of 88
28. Ryan Twyman, 2428 of 88
29. Brandon Webber, 2029 of 88
30. Jimmy Atchison, 2130 of 88
31. Willie McCoy, 2031 of 88
32. D’ettrick Griffin, 1832 of 88
33. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 33 of 88
34. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 34 of 88
35. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 35 of 88
36. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 36 of 88
37. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 37 of 88
38. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 38 of 88
39. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 39 of 88
40. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 40 of 88
41. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 41 of 88
42. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 42 of 88
43. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 43 of 88
44. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 44 of 88
45. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 45 of 88
46. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 46 of 88
47. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 47 of 88
48. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 48 of 88
49. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 49 of 88
50. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 50 of 88
51. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 51 of 88
52. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 52 of 88
53. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 53 of 88
54. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 54 of 88
55. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 55 of 88
56. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 56 of 88
57. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 57 of 88
58. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 58 of 88
59. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 59 of 88
60. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 60 of 88
61. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 61 of 88
62. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 62 of 88
63. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 63 of 88
64. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 64 of 88
65. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 65 of 88
66. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 66 of 88
67. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 67 of 88
68. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 68 of 88
69. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 69 of 88
70. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 70 of 88
71. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 71 of 88
72. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 72 of 88
73. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 73 of 88
74. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 74 of 88
75. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 75 of 88
76. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 76 of 88
77. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 77 of 88
78. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 78 of 88
79. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 79 of 88
80. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 80 of 88
81. Patrick Harmon, 5081 of 88
82. Jonathan Hart, 2182 of 88
83. Maurice Granton, 2483 of 88
84. Julius Johnson, 2384 of 88
85. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 85 of 88
86. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 86 of 88
Cops Kill Unarmed Black Teen Car Passenger In Suburban Chicago Shooting was originally published on newsone.com