Jeezy Officially Challenges T.I to #Verzuz

Trapstars rejoice! The #Verzuzbattle we’ve all been waiting for might be on the way! Jeezy the Snowman has officially accepted the 20 song, hit for hit challenge against the King Of The South, T.I.

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: T.I. Declines A ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Busta Rhymes Due To A ‘Generational Gap’

T.I has officially accepted the challenge, now it looks like all there is left to do is set the date. Swizzy and Timbo say #Verzuz Season 2 is on the way!

Which trap king do you think will win?

Is Melania Trump Throwing Shade At Beyoncé?

The First Lady’s former friend and aid Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has secretly recorded phone conversations with Melania between February- July 2018. In the latest leaked bite, the First Lady can be heard discussing Anna Wintour giving Beyonce the cover and creative control of the September issue of Vogue.

“So she will hire black photographer and it’s the first black photographer ever doing cover of Vogue,” she added. “What? That is insane,” Wolkoff is heard responding to Melania in the audio.

Wolkoff recorded six telephone conversations with the First Lady in total after she was asked to leave the White House due to being scrutinized about overspending by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, a committee she worked on. She went on to write a book entitled: ‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’.

Listen Melania, the Beyhive hasn’t decided on if this is shade or not because we are too busy gathering our coins for the upcoming IVY PARK drop, but tread lightly. #Respectfully

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeezy Officially Challenges T.I To #Verzuz Which Trap King Will Win? [POLL] was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: