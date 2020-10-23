KIR Is Heating The Philly Streets Up With His New EP ‘Hometown Hero’

Philly’s own KIR drops his new, EP, Hometown Hero. The 8-track project explains in vivid detail KIR’s challenges to date, capturing his rugged journey to becoming a local celebrity. KIR becoming a rising star in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection.

With co-signs by big artists such as PnB Rock & Jadakiss, KIR is sure to have a promising career. The Philly artist shows his versatility with hard-hitting bars in the ‘Intro‘, pain music with ‘Diamond In The Rough‘ & turn up music with ‘It’s Up‘.

Man listen, hop on the bandwagon while you can because KIR is sure to blow!

Stream KIR’s new EP Hometown Hero Here

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go