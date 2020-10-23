DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
October 19th- October 23rd
Monday, October 19th: “Try to find something Positive in each Day
Tuesday, October 20th: “Whenever they Doubt you, Use it as Fuel & Motivation”
Wednesday, October 21st: “If an opportunity presents itself act on it TODAY, it might not be there tomorrow”
Thursday, October 22nd: “You can NOT start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one”
RELATED: Last Week’s Vitamins: “Dreams Don’t Have A Deadline Nor Expiration Date” + More!
This Week’s Vitamins: “You Can’t Start The Next Chapter Of Your Life If You Keep Re-Reading The Last One” + More was originally published on kysdc.com
Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: