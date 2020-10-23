This Week’s Vitamins: “You Can’t Start The Next Chapter Of Your Life If You Keep Re-Reading The Last One” + More

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
This Week's Vitamins: "You Can't Start The Next Chapter Of Your Life If You Keep Re-Reading The Last One"

 October 19th- October 23rd

Monday, October 19th: “Try to find something Positive in each Day

 

Tuesday, October 20th: “Whenever they Doubt you, Use it as Fuel & Motivation” 

 

Wednesday, October 21st: “If an opportunity presents itself act on it TODAY, it might not be there tomorrow”

 

Thursday, October 22nd: “You can NOT start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one”

 

