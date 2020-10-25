“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Arrested After Allegedly Driving 143 MPH

Silento needs to slow down. The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper was arrested in Georgia after being caught driving 143 MPH, allegedly.

The whip that Silento was pushing was a 2020 BMW X3, so he can’t say the car wasn’t capable. He was reported pinched on Friday at about 3 AM in DeKalb County, on the I-85.

Reports TMZ:

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, cops say they observed the car slowing down, changing lanes and swerving before pulling it over. Cops say when they approached the SUV, Silento rolled down the window, handed the cop his driver’s license and said, “We ain’t do nothing wrong.”

The cop begged to differ … telling the rapper his radar gun clocked him driving at dangerous speeds. Cops say when they asked him why he was driving so fast, Silento pulled the famous card and said “people be following me everywhere I go.”

And, get this … cops say Silento — who said he’d just left a club where he was promoting his new track, “DXB Money” — claimed he had the right to drive at those speeds and justified it this way — “If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person.”

Despite his rationale, the cops arrested Silento and charged him with 1 count of exceeding speed limit, 1 count failure to maintain lane, 1 count of reckless driving and 1 count of improper stopping.

And yes, this is the same Silento who apparently broke into the wrong home with a hatchet.

Bruh…