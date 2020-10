i’m so humbly honored & gratefulto be chosen to curate the #IamHipHop honorees virtual playlist for this year’s hip-hop awards as they celebrate 15 years of honoring some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. .Thanks a million to everybody BET for this amazing opportunity

2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Playlist Curated By DJ QuickSilva was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: