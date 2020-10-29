Hip-Hop legend Freeway announced today on social media the loss of his son Jihad.

There has not yet to be any confirmation for the cause of his death but a Twitter account alleged that Freeway’s son might have been shot.

Damn yo Oschino son passed in that tragic car accident & freeway son was shot & fighting for his life wtf prayers out to both families🙏🏾 — R❣AH (@boujiassriah) October 29, 2020

This follows the death of another Philly rap legends son as earlier in the week Oschino lost his son in a car accident. Freeway’s son was following in his father’s shoes by making music. Jihadd went by the stage name “SNOWHADD”

More news to come as the story develops.

Philly Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son was originally published on rnbphilly.com