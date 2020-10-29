Beyonce’s New Adidas X Ivy Park Line Drops Today

Today (Thursday) Beyonce’s Adidas x Ivy Park line will be available online.

It goes live at 4pm EST online.

In stores tomorrow (Friday).

You can browse the line now and put items on your ‘Shopping List’ so when it goes live at 4pm all you have to do is purchase.

You can find the Ivy Park line in stores tomorrow at ASOS and Finish Line but if you really want to be proactive you may want to call around today to see which store closest to you will have the line so tomorrow you are not wasting time going store to store.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: