Nicki Minaj’s latest appearance on the remix of Sada Baby’s Whole Lotta Choppas gives the new artist Sada Baby, his first top 40 hit and gives Nicki her 113th placement on the chart.

Nicki is now tied with Taylor Swift for most placements by a woman on the chart.

Both Nicki and Taylor are tied for 4th overall in most Hot 100 hits of all time.

Both ladies have a long way to go in catching up to Drake who has 228 chart placements.

