Disney is developing a biopic about the life of Milwaukee Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It will be titled, Greek Freak.

The biopic will follow Giannis and his family’s journey from Greece to the NBA.

Disney is currently looking for actors to play Giannis and his brothers.

Giannis posted on Twitter that the actors do not need experience but it helps if the actors resemble them.

