Rihanna is endorsing a new fashion trend, toe shoes. Specifically, she’s been wearing the Balenciaga “toe shoes,” which debuted during their Fall 2020 show.

The shoes, which have a foam insole that apparently “hugs the foot like a high-tech glove,” were turned into heels by designer Demna Gvasalia.

According to Rihanna’s BFF’s Instagram, the singer and fashion icon has worn the toe shoes with track pants and accompanied by an anklet and bare leg.

View this post on Instagram

