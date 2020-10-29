Kendrick Lamar Joins Busta Rhymes on New Song “Look Over Your Shoulder”

Busta Rhymes is set to drop his long-awaited album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, on Friday (October 30th), and fans will be pleasantly surprised by the number of big names that will join Bussa.

Mary J. Blige, Rapsody, Mariah Carey, Anderson.Paak, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Rakim, Nikki Grier, Chris Rock, Louis Farrakhan, Pete Rock, Vybz Kartel, Bell Biv DeVoe, M.O.P. and Kendrick Lamar will be featured.

The Lamar-assisted track “Look Over Your Shoulder” is already out for fans to vibe to and the lyric video is being offered up on YouTube.

