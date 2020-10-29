Cardi B Is Footwear News’ Style Influencer of the Year

Footwear News announced their 34th annual FN Achievement Awards honorees on Wednesday (October 28) and Cardi B was named Influencer of the Year.

Of course, Cardi is no stranger to hot footwear, she even raps about it but the star says she wasn’t always able to afford the fashion she loved, “I’ve always been into fashion. Back then, I couldn’t afford what I wanted, now I can. It’s easier and I have more connections with brands,” Cardi told FN.

The “WAP” rapper added, “I could wear the most uncomfortable shoe and I’m just going to take it and love it because it’s fashion, it’s beauty, it’s amazing, it’s different. I get bored, so that’s when me and my stylist [Kollin Carter], we get creative and come up with something new and amazing.”

Cardi will accept her honor during the Footwear News Awards on December 8th.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: