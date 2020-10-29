Teyana Taylor, Megan Thee Stallion And Pop Smoke Among 2020 BET Hip-Hop Award Winners

The BET Hip-Hop Awards are one of the few award shows that pulled off a live event this year. There were performances, cyphers, and lots of activism but according to the show’s name, there were some awards passed out.

Meghan Thee Stallion took home three awards, Hip-Hop artist of the year, best collaboration (For “Savage” with Beyonce), and hustler of the year.

Roddy Rich took home Album of the Year for his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social, and song of the year for “The Box.”

The Best New Hip-Hop artist went to Pop Smoke and Best Video went to Future for his Drake-assisted song, “Life Is Good.” Lyricist of the Year went to Rapsody and for Best Live Performer, the award went to Travis Scott.

