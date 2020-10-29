Quavo Follows Drake’s Lead In Celebrating 1B Streams On Spotify

Quavo and Post Malone join Drake at the billi table after their hit, “Congratulations” hit over one billion streams on Spotify.

Quavo took to social media to follow Drake’s lead of eating out of the plate plaque, the Migos rapper sat down for a breakfast of champions with waffles, eggs, and orange juice, which he ate off the award.

“Can’t Sit At The Table Unless It’s A Billi On The Plate @spotify,” Quavo captioned the post while commenting that a new level for the rapper has been reached, “Unlocked Billi Huncho,” said Quavo.

Quavo and Posty have also followed Drake by selling the 10 million album equivalents and over a billion views on YouTube.

